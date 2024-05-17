Construct a Table indicating the position x of the mass in Fig. 14–2 at times t = 0 , 1 4 T , 1 2 T , 3 4 T , T , and 5 4 T , t = 0, \frac{1}{4}T, \frac{1}{2}T, \frac{3}{4}T, T, \text{ and } \frac{5}{4}T, where T is the period of oscillation. On a graph of x vs. t, plot these six points. Now connect these points with a smooth curve. Based on these simple considerations, does your curve resemble that of a cosine or sine wave?