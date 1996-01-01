A rocket starts from rest and moves upward from the surface of the earth. For the first 10.0 s of its motion, the vertical acceleration of the rocket is given by ay = (2.80 m/s3)t, where the +y-direction is upward. (a) What is the height of the rocket above the surface of the earth at t = 10.0 s?
