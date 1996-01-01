Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsIntro to Acceleration
3:48 minutes
Problem 2e
Textbook Question

A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the x-axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle’s position as a function of time is x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.00 cm/s)t − (0.0625 cm/s^2)t^2. (a) Find the turtle’s initial velocity, initial position, and initial acceleration.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
5:47m

Watch next

Master Intro to Acceleration with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.