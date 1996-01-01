A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the x-axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle’s position as a function of time is x(t) = 50.0 cm + (2.00 cm/s)t − (0.0625 cm/s^2)t^2. (a) Find the turtle’s initial velocity, initial position, and initial acceleration.
