16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Problem 12e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 2.0 kg, 20-cm-diameter turntable rotates at 100 rpm on frictionless bearings. Two 500 g blocks fall from above, hit the turntable simultaneously at opposite ends of a diameter, and stick. What is the turntable's angular velocity, in rpm, just after this event?
14
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Conservation of Angular Momentum with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos