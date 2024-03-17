16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Collisions
11:09 minutes
Problem 11.12
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A potter’s wheel is rotating around a vertical axis through its center at a frequency of 1.5 rev/s . The wheel can be considered a uniform disk of mass 5.0 kg and diameter 0.40 m. The potter then throws a 2.8-kg chunk of clay, approximately shaped as a flat disk of radius 8.0 cm, onto the center of the rotating wheel. What is the frequency of the wheel after the clay sticks to it?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:11m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos