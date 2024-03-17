(II) A potter’s wheel is rotating around a vertical axis through its center at a frequency of 1.5 rev/s . The wheel can be considered a uniform disk of mass 5.0 kg and diameter 0.40 m. The potter then throws a 2.8-kg chunk of clay, approximately shaped as a flat disk of radius 8.0 cm, onto the center of the rotating wheel. What is the frequency of the wheel after the clay sticks to it?