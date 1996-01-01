16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Collisions
13:20 minutes
Problem 12
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
FIGURE P12.82 shows a cube of mass m sliding without friction at speed v₀. It undergoes a perfectly elastic collision with the bottom tip of a rod of length d and mass M = 2m. The rod is pivoted about a frictionless axle through its center, and initially it hangs straight down and is at rest. What is the cube's velocity—both speed and direction—after the collision?
Verified Solution
13m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Angular Collisions (Two discs) with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos