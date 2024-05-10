16. Angular Momentum
Problem 11.48
(II) A uniform stick 1.0 m long with a total mass of 270 g is pivoted at its center. A 3.5-g bullet is shot through the stick midway between the pivot and one end (Fig. 11–37). The bullet approaches at 250 m/s and leaves at 140 m/s. With what angular speed is the stick spinning after the collision?
<IMAGE>
