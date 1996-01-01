25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
7:03 minutes
Problem 23.7
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) The work done by an external force to move a - 7.40 μC charge from point A to point B is 15.0 x 10⁻⁴ J. If the charge was started from rest and had 4.82 x 10⁻⁴ J of kinetic energy when it reached point B, what must be the potential difference between A and B?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
3
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos