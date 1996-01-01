25. Electric Potential
Problem 23.21a
(II) A uniform electric field E→ = -6.30 N/Cî points in the negative x direction as shown in Fig. 23–40. The x and y coordinates of points A, B, and C are given on the diagram (in meters). Determine the differences in potential
(a) V_BA ,
<IMAGE>
