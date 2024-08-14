Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field An electric field is a region around a charged particle where a force would be exerted on other charged particles. It is represented by the symbol E and is measured in newtons per coulomb (N/C). The direction of the electric field is defined as the direction a positive test charge would move, which in this case is in the negative x direction. Recommended video: Guided course 03:16 03:16 Intro to Electric Fields

Electric Potential Difference Electric potential difference, or voltage (V), is the work done per unit charge in moving a charge between two points in an electric field. It is calculated as the negative of the integral of the electric field along the path between the two points. In this context, V_CB represents the potential difference between points C and B, which can be determined using the coordinates and the uniform electric field. Recommended video: Guided course 07:33 07:33 Electric Potential