Problem 23.95
The potential in a region of space is given by V = B / ( x² + R²)² where B = 120 V•m⁴ and R = 0.20 m . (a) Find V at x = 0.20 m. (b) Find E→ as a function of x. (c) Find E→ at x = 0.20 m.
