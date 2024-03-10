Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Potential Energy Gravitational potential energy (GPE) is the energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field. It is calculated using the formula GPE = mgh, where m is mass, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is the height above a reference point. As the car rolls down the hill, its GPE decreases while its kinetic energy increases, leading to a conversion of energy that affects its speed.

Kinetic Energy Kinetic energy (KE) is the energy of an object in motion, given by the formula KE = 1/2 mv², where m is mass and v is velocity. As the car descends the hill, the gravitational potential energy it loses is converted into kinetic energy, resulting in an increase in its speed. Understanding this relationship is crucial for determining how fast the car is moving at the bottom of the hill.