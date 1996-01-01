7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes
Problem 4.73
A parent pulls his child in a wagon across a floor. The child and wagon have a combined mass of 35 kg. The wagon handle is inclined at 55° to the horizontal, and the child and wagon (whose wheels are nearly frictionless) are accelerating at 0.42m/s² . With what force is the parent pulling on the wagon handle?
