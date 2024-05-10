Three mountain climbers who are roped together in a line are ascending an icefield inclined at 29° to the horizontal (Fig. 4–67). The last climber slips, pulling the second climber off his feet. The first climber is able to hold them both. If each climber has a mass of 75 kg, calculate the tension in each of the two sections of rope between the three climbers. Ignore friction between the ice and the fallen climbers.

<IMAGE>