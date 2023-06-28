Skip to main content
Physics12. Rotational KinematicsConverting Between Linear & Rotational
A wheel of diameter 40.0 cm starts from rest and rotates with a constant angular acceleration of 3.00 rad/s^2. Compute the radial acceleration of a point on the rim for the instant the wheel completes its second revolution from the relationship (b) a_rad = v^2/r

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
