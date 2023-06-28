Skip to main content
Physics12. Rotational KinematicsConverting Between Linear & Rotational
Problem 9e
Compact Disc. A compact disc (CD) stores music in a coded pattern of tiny pits 10^-7 m deep. The pits are arranged in a track that spirals outward toward the rim of the disc; the inner and outer radii of this spiral are 25.0 mm and 58.0 mm, respectively. As the disc spins inside a CD player, the track is scanned at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s. (a) What is the angular speed of the CD when the innermost part of the track is scanned? The outermost part of the track?

