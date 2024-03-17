12. Rotational Kinematics
A cyclist accelerates from rest at a rate of 1.00 m/s². How fast will a point at the top of the rim of the tire (diameter = 68.0 cm) be moving after 2.75 s? [Hint: At any moment, the lowest point on the tire is in contact with the ground and is at rest—see Fig. 10–69.] <IMAGE>
