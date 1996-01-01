18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
4:21 minutes
Problem 17t
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
FIGURE EX17.7 shows a standing wave on a string that is oscillating at 100 Hz. a. How many antinodes will there be if the frequency is increased to 200 Hz?
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Transverse Standing Waves with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos