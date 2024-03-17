18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
Problem 15.45
(I) The fundamental frequency of a violin string is 441 Hz when unfingered. What is its fundamental frequency if it is fingered one-third of the way down from the end? (That is, only two-thirds of the string vibrates as a standing wave.)
