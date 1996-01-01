26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
Problem 26b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Two 2.0 cm×2.0 cm metal electrodes are spaced 1.0 mm apart and connected by wires to the terminals of a 9.0 V battery. The wires are disconnected, and insulated handles are used to pull the plates apart to a new spacing of 2.0 mm. b. What are the charge on each electrode and the potential difference between them?
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Capacitors & Capacitance (Intro) with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos