26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Problem 24.13
(II) To get an idea how big a farad is, suppose you want to make a 1-F air-filled parallel-plate capacitor for a circuit you are building. To make it a reasonable size, suppose you limit the plate area to 1.0 cm². What would the gap have to be between the plates? Is this practically achievable?
