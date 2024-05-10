26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Parallel Plate Capacitors
4:30 minutes
Problem 24.1
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(I) What is the capacitance per unit length (F/m) of a coaxial cable whose inner conductor has a 1.0-mm diameter and the outer cylindrical sheath has a 5.0-mm diameter? Assume the space between is filled with air.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos