Energy Levels in Hydrogen-like Ions In hydrogen-like ions, such as He+, electrons occupy discrete energy levels defined by quantum mechanics. The energy levels are quantized and can be calculated using the formula E_n = -Z² * 13.6 eV / n², where Z is the atomic number and n is the principal quantum number. For He+, Z=2, which means the energy levels are closer together compared to hydrogen, affecting the emission and absorption spectra.

Emission Transitions Emission transitions occur when an electron in an excited state drops to a lower energy level, releasing energy in the form of a photon. The energy of the emitted photon corresponds to the difference in energy between the two levels, given by ΔE = E_initial - E_final. For the n=4 level in He+, transitions can occur to n=3, n=2, and n=1, each producing photons of specific wavelengths.