7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
12:43 minutes
Problem 5.27
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A child slides down a slide with a 28° incline, and at the bottom her speed is precisely half what it would have been if the slide had been frictionless. Calculate the coefficient of kinetic friction between the slide and the child.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:12m
Play a video:
3
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos