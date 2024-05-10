A motion sensor can accurately measure the distance d to an object repeatedly via the sonar technique used in Example 16–2. A short ultrasonic pulse is emitted and reflects from any objects it encounters, creating echo pulses upon their arrival back at the sensor. The sensor measures the time interval t between the emission of the original pulse and the arrival of the first echo.

(b) To measure an object’s speed the motion sensor makes 15 distance measurements every second (that is, it emits 15 sound pulses per second at evenly spaced time intervals), the measurement of t must be completed within the time interval between the emissions of successive pulses. What is the largest distance (at 20°C) that can be measured with the motion sensor?