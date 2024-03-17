18. Waves & Sound
(II) P and S waves from an earthquake travel at different speeds, and this difference helps locate the earthquake “epicenter” (where the slippage took place).
(a) Assuming typical speeds of 8.5 km/s and 5.5 km/s for P and S waves, respectively, how far away did the earthquake occur if a particular seismic station detects the arrival of these two types of waves 1.5 min apart?
