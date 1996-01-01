Electric Field Practice Problems
Two tiny balls charged to +5.1 μC and +7.21 μC are used for an electrostatics experiment. They are joined together using a massless non-conducting rod 3.21 cm long. The +5.1 μC charged ball is fixed in place while the other charged ball is free. The assembly lies in a region of an even electric field with a magnitude of 2.0 × 108 N/C. Determine the tension/compression in the connecting rod. Model the balls as point charges.
Two tiny charged spheres (may be modeled as point charges) are connected using a massless non-conducting rod of length 3.21 cm. One sphere has a charge of -5.1 μC whereas the other has a charge of +7.21μC. The sphere of charge -5.1μC has a fixed position while the other is free. The assembly is placed in an even external electric field of magnitude 2.0 × 108 N/C. What is the tension in the rod?
Two small spheres separated by a distance 2d lie on the x-axis. Each sphere carries a positive charge q. The origin of the x-axis lies at the midpoint of the two charges. What is the electric field magnitude and direction at the origin? Treat the spheres like point charges.
An electron moves horizontally eastward at 7.20 × 106 m/s. Determine the least electric field strength and direction of an electric field that slows the electron at a constant rate to a complete stop within 3.6 cm.
An electron moves horizontally to the east with a velocity of 2.40 × 106 m/s. The electron enters an electric field that slows it uniformly. It comes to rest after covering 2.5 cm in the electric field. Determine the time taken by the electron to stop from the moment it enters the electric field.
A hydrogen ion (essentially a proton) has a horizontal velocity of 2.40 × 106 m/s to the east. If the ion should stop within 4.0 cm inside an electric field, determine the minimum electric field strength and direction of an electric field that slows the ion uniformly.
An extremely long linear bar is charged by friction to 1.60 nC/m. The electric field has a magnitude of 6.40 N/C at a point R measured from the bar. Determine the value of R.
In a photoelectric experiment, 240 nm light is directed toward an aluminum cathode. Calculate the stopping voltage for the photoelectrons. The work function of aluminum is 4.28 eV.
The assembly of two charges below contribute to the electric field at point p in the image. Calculate the electric field at point p, giving the result using components.
Four tiny spheres are charged to a charge q. They are assembled to form a square of length d. Half of the spheres are positively charged while the other half is negatively charged. Find the magnitude (in terms of q and d) and direction of the electric field created by the four spheres at the center of the square. Assume tiny balls behave like point charges.
Three charges q1, q2, and q3 are located on the x-y frame as shown in the figure below. Determine the magnitude and the direction of the electric field (E) at point P. Hint: The direction of the electric field is expressed by the counterclockwise angle that E makes with the positive x-axis.
On the xy-plane, a charge q1 = 5.0 nC is located at (0 cm, 4.0 cm) and another charge q2 is situated along the y-axis in the negative direction. At a point P (4.0 cm, 0 cm), the electric field is determined to be 4.5 × 104 N/C in the negative y-direction. Determine the position and magnitude of charge q2 in the xy-plane.
A spherical ball with a charge of -6 µC is placed at the center of a hollow sphere. The hollow sphere has a charge of +12 µC. Illustrate the direction of electric field vectors inside and outside the hollow sphere.
Two identical and infinite parallel plates are separated by a distance d. Both plates carry an equal negative charge. Illustrate the direction of electric field vectors between, and outside the plates.
The figure below shows that the electric field through each of the five faces of a pyramid-shaped object is constant. The pyramid-shaped object in question has four triangular faces with equal area A and a base with area 1.2 A. The electric fields, E1, E2, E3, E4. and E5 are perpendicular to the faces A1, A2, A3, A4, and A5 respectively. Determine whether the pyramid object contains positive, negative, or zero charges and explain your answer using the concept of electric flux.
The figure below shows a thin bar of length 8.0 cm, uniformly charged with a total charge of -5.0 nC. Determine the magnitude of the electric field at point A located at a distance of 4.0 cm from the top face of the bar.
A ring with diameter D has a total charge q distributed uniformly along its circumference. The ring is centered at the origin of the x-z plane. Determine the distance from the origin, along the y-axis, at which the magnitude of the electric field is maximum.
A charge q is distributed uniformly across the thin circumference of a half of a ring with radius r as shown in the figure below. Determine the electric field in terms of q and r at the center of the ring.
A flat sheet of metal with an infinite surface is perforated at its center with a circular cavity of radius 15 cm. The surface of the metal sheet has a uniform surface charge density of 450 nC/m2. Determine the magnitude of the electric field at a point directly above the center of the cavity, 20 cm away from the surface of the metal sheet.
Two tiny balls are charged positively, each having charge q lying on the x-axis. The balls are separated by a distance 2d. The origin of the x-axis lies at the midpoint of the two charges. i) Work out an expression that describes the electric field along the x-axis. ii) Sketch a graph for the electric field along the x-axis for the limits -5d < x < 5d. Treat the tiny balls like point charges.
A surface with a width W extending from y=-W/2 to y=+W/2 has an infinite length along the z-axis. It has a positive charge density σ. Illustrate the field strength E y between y = 2W and y = 5W.
The center of a straight wire with length d is located at the origin of an x-y plane, and the wire is aligned along the x-axis. The wire's linear charge density is positive and nonuniform and given by λ=b|x|, where b is a constant with the units C/m2 and x is the distance from the wire's center. Find the magnitude of the electric field at distance y on the y-axis. Hint: Start by calculating b in terms of Q and d.
Two thin bars of length 12 cm are placed vertically in the same plane with a distance of 6.0 cm between their centers. The bars' centers lie on the same horizontal line. The left bar is uniformly charged to +0.15 μC and the right is uniformly charged to -0.15 μC. Determine the magnitude of the electric field at a point located on the line connecting the midpoints of both bars, which is positioned 2.0 cm to the right of the left bar.
Two horizontal thin metallic bars, each 24 cm in length, are separated by a distance of 8.0 cm. The bars' centers lie on the same vertical line. Both bars carry a uniformly distributed negative charge of -15 nC. Determine the magnitude of the electric field at points A and B, which lie on the line connecting the midpoints of both bars and at a distance of 2.0 cm and 4.0 cm (upward) from the lowest bar, respectively.
A flat circular object with negligible thickness has a radius of 7.5 cm. The object is made of aluminum and has been negatively charged to 5.2 nC. Assuming the charge is evenly distributed across its surface, determine the electric field's magnitude and direction at a point 0.2 mm directly above the center of the object's top surface.
Two charges are assembled as shown. Calculate the electric field magnitude and direction at point p. Give direction as a CCW angle measured from an x-axis.
Calculate the electric field's magnitude at the center point between two identical charged rings, each with a diameter of 5.0 cm and positioned 20 cm apart. The two rings face each other and hold a charge of 15 nC.
An 82 mm radius hollow sphere with a charge of -310 μC and another hollow sphere of the same size carrying a +310 μC charge are placed 240 mm apart. Determine the magnitude and direction of the electric field halfway between both spheres.
Given the linear charge density λ, for the scenario depicted in the figure below which shows a cross-section of two indefinitely long uniformly charged thin wires along the z-axis. Derive a formula for the magnitude of the electric field E at a height s above the center point situated between these charged wires.