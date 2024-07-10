Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Speed Average speed is defined as the total distance traveled divided by the total time taken. In the context of a group of particles with varying speeds, it can be calculated by taking the sum of the products of each speed and the number of particles at that speed, then dividing by the total number of particles. This provides a single value that represents the overall speed of the group. Recommended video: Guided course 05:44 05:44 Solving Constant and Average Velocity Problems

Weighted Average A weighted average is a mean that takes into account the relative importance or frequency of each value. In this case, the speeds of the particles are weighted by the number of particles at each speed. This method ensures that speeds with more particles contribute more significantly to the average speed calculation. Recommended video: Guided course 10:19 10:19 Torque Due to Weight