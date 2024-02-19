Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dot Product The dot product of two vectors is a scalar quantity that measures the extent to which the vectors point in the same direction. It is calculated as the product of the magnitudes of the vectors and the cosine of the angle between them. For vectors A and C, the dot product is given by A·C = |A||C|cos(θ), and in this case, it is set to 18.0. Recommended video: Guided course 09:07 09:07 Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)

Perpendicular Vectors Two vectors are perpendicular if their dot product is zero. This means that the angle between them is 90 degrees. In this problem, vector C must be perpendicular to vector B, which implies that B·C = 0. This condition will help in determining the components of vector C. Recommended video: Guided course 06:44 06:44 Adding 3 Vectors in Unit Vector Notation