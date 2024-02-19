Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Representation Vectors are quantities that have both magnitude and direction. In this problem, V₁ and V₂ are represented in a three-dimensional space, where V₁ points along the z-axis and V₂ lies in the xz-plane. Understanding how to represent these vectors in Cartesian coordinates is essential for calculating their scalar product. Recommended video: Guided course 06:44 06:44 Adding 3 Vectors in Unit Vector Notation

Scalar Product (Dot Product) The scalar product, or dot product, of two vectors is a measure of how much one vector extends in the direction of another. It is calculated as V₁ • V₂ = |V₁| |V₂| cos(θ), where θ is the angle between the two vectors. This concept is crucial for determining the scalar product in the given problem. Recommended video: Guided course 09:07 09:07 Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)