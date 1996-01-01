15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
Problem 12b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 40 kg, 5.0-m-long beam is supported by, but not attached to, the two posts in FIGURE P12.61. A 20 kg boy starts walking along the beam. How close can he get to the right end of the beam without it falling over?
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Equilibrium with Multiple Supports with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos