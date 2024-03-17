10. Conservation of Energy
Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)
Problem 8.22c
(II) Two masses are connected by a string as shown in Fig. 8–35. Mass m_A = 3.5 kg rests on a frictionless inclined plane, while m_B = 5.0 kg is initially held at a height of h = 0.75 m above the floor.
<IMAGE>
(c) Use conservation of energy to find the velocity of the masses just before m_B hits the floor. You should get the same answer as in part (b).
