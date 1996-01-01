21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Speed Distribution of Ideal Gases Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
97.9% of oxygen molecules (O2) in a metallic container have speeds below 1200 m/s. Determine the temperature of this oxygen sample. Hint: v/vrms = 1.80. O2 molar mass is 32.00 g/mol.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Oxygen is a diatomic gas with a molar mass of 32.00 g/mol. Determine its average speed (vav) at 273 K.