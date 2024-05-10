24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Two point charges, Q₁ = ― 6.7 μC and Q₂ = 2.6 μC, are located between two oppositely charged parallel plates, as shown in Fig. 21–74. The two charges are separated by a distance of 𝓍 = . Assume that the electric field produced by the charged plates is uniform and equal to E = 53,000 N/C . Calculate the net electrostatic force on Q₁ and give its direction.
<IMAGE>
