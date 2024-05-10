24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
Problem 21.1
(I) What is the magnitude of the electric force of attraction between an iron nucleus (q = +26e) and its innermost electron if the distance between them is 1.5 x 10⁻¹² m?
