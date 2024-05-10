24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
4:47 minutes
Problem 21.10
(II) Compare the electric force holding the electron in orbit (r = 0.53 x 10⁻¹⁰ around the proton nucleus of the hydrogen atom, with the gravitational force between the same electron and proton. Give the ratio of these two forces.
