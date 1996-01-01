Welcome back everybody. We are in a cricket match and a batsman has a run up to the ball of 20 m he hits the ball and the ball leaves the bat with a velocity of 144 kilometers per hour. And we are tasked to find the acceleration given to the ball in meters per second squared first and foremost. We need to make sure we're working with meters and seconds. So we're going to have to convert his final velocity two m per second. We are given 100 and 44 kilometers per one hour. We know that in one km There is 1000 m in one hour, There is 60 minutes And in one minute there are 60 seconds, canceling out the units on top and bottom. You're going to see that we are going to get our desired meters per second. And when you multiply and divide everything out yet that our final velocity is equivalent to 35 m per second. Now, since we are trying to relate our final velocity to our change in position to acceleration, we are going to use a kid, a magic formula. So one of our formula states that our final velocity squared is equal to our initial velocity squared plus two times our acceleration times are displacement or changing position. Looking in values, we know we have that our final velocity is 35 square that equals our initial velocity squared. Well, our bat is going to start off at zero m per second. So this is going to be zero squared plus two times our acceleration which are trying to find times our change in position, which was 20 m. So we have that our acceleration is equal to 35 squared, divided by 20 times two, which when you plug into your calculator, you get 30.625 m per second squared, which corresponds to our final answer of choice. Thank you guys so much for watching. I hope this video helped and we will see you all in the next one.

