(II) Superman must stop a 120-km/h train in 150 m to keep it from hitting a stalled car on the tracks. If the train's mass is 3.6 x 10⁵ kg , how much force must he exert? Compare to the weight of the train (give as %). How much force does the train exert on Superman?
