6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
Problem 4.51
Textbook Question
(II) A high-speed 14-car Italian train has a mass of 640 metric tons (640,000 kg). It can exert a maximum force of 400 kN horizontally against the tracks, whereas at maximum constant velocity (300 km/h), it exerts a force of about 150 kN. Calculate
a) its maximum acceleration, and (b) estimate the total force of friction and air resistance at top speed.
