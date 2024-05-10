24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
Problem 21.83
Four equal positive point charges, each of charge 5.8 μC, are at the corners of a square of side 9.2 cm. What charge should be placed at the center of the square so that all charges are at equilibrium? Is this a stable or an unstable equilibrium (Section 12–4) in the plane?
