Physics
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
Problem
A car drives at a constant
15
m
/
s
along a curve on city street with a radius of
70
m
. What is the acceleration of the car?
A
3.2
m
/
s
2
, away from the center of the circle
B
5.3
m
/
s
2
, toward the center of the circle
C
5.3
m
/
s
2
, away from the center of the circle
D
9.8
m
/
s
2
, down
E
The car is not accelerating because it is travelling at a constant speed.
F
3.2
m
/
s
2
, toward the center of the circle
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Anderson Video - Non-Uniform Circular Motion
by Professor Anderson
34 views
Hide transcripts
Rotational Motion: Kinematic Equations, Example Problems
by Step by Step Science
31 views
Hide transcripts
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
by Patrick Ford
1
1
72 views
Hide transcripts
Rotational Motion: An Explanation, Angular Displacement, Velocity and Acceleration
by Step by Step Science
29 views
Hide transcripts
Rotational Motion
by Bozeman Science
26 views
Hide transcripts
Angular Motion and Torque
by Professor Dave Explains
33 views
Hide transcripts
Angular Velocity and Acceleration
by Jennifer Cash
31 views
Hide transcripts
Rotational velocity of Earth
by Patrick Ford
1
45 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.