Rotational Velocity & Acceleration Practice Problems
The angular position of a small sphere welded on a spinner wheel is given in the graph below. Calculate the angular velocity at t = 3 s and t =10 s
The equation ωz(t) = B - Dt2 gives the angular velocity of a rotating particle, where B = 3.80 rad/s and D = 0.940 rad/s3. Determine the average angular acceleration for the interval t = 0 - 2.50 s and instantaneous angular acceleration when t = 2.50 s. αav-z = ? αz = ?
The equation ωz(t) = C - Dt2 gives the angular velocity of a rotating particle, where C = 4.20 rad/s and D = 0.250 rad/s3. Express its angular accleration in the form α(t) = ?
A decoration on a rotating disk has angular velocity given by ωz(t) = C + Dt2 where C and D are constants and t is in seconds. The numerical values of C and D are 3.25 and 0.850 respectively. Determine the decoration's angular acceleration at t = 0 s and t = 3.60 s.
A sphere follows a circular trajectory such that its angular position follows θ(t) = X + Yt - Zt3, where θ is measured in radians, t is measured in seconds, and X, Y, and Z are constants. At t = 0, the angular position of the X is θ = π/3 while the angular velocity is 1.30 rad/s. In another instance, t = 1.80 s, the sphere has an angular acceleration of 0.900 rad/s2. At the moment where angular accleration is 2.80 rad/s2, determine the values of angular velocity and angular position.
A toy Ferris wheel spins such that its angular position follows the equation θ(t) = X + Yt - Zt3, where θ is measured in radians, t is measured in seconds, and X, Y, and Z are constants. At t = 0, the angular position of the wheel is θ = π/5 while the angular velocity is 1.60 rad/s. At another instance of time, t = 1.40 s, the wheel has an angular acceleration of 1.30 rad/s2. Determine the angular acceleration of the wheel at the moment when θ = π/5 rad.
A toy Ferris wheel spins such that its angular position follows the equation θ(t) = X + Yt - Zt3, where θ is measured in radians, t is measured in seconds, and X, Y, and Z are constants. At t = 0, the angular position of the wheel is θ = π/2 while the angular velocity is 1.70 rad/s. At another instance of time, t = 2.20 s, the wheel has an angular acceleration of 0.875 rad/s2. Determine the values of X, Y, and Z and indicate their units.