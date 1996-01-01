33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
Multiple Choice
A biconvex lens has a focal length of 12 cm. If an object is placed 5 cm from the lens, where is the image formed? Is it real or virtual? Is it upright or inverted? What's the height of the image if the object is 2 cm tall?
A
si = -8.5 cm; Real; Upright; 1.7 cm
B
si = -0.117 cm; Virtual; Upright; 1.7 cm
C
si = -8.5 cm; Real; Inverted; 3.4 cm
D
si = -8.5 cm; Virtual; Upright; 3.4 cm
7
1
