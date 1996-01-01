33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Guided videos.
Learn with DouglasGo to the course
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 12 of 12 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
A biconvex lens has a focal length of 12 cm. If an object is placed 5 cm from the lens, where is the image formed? Is it real or virtual? Is it upright or inverted? What's the height of the image if the object is 2 cm tall?
292
3
1
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
A biconvex lens has a focal length of 12 cm. If an object is placed 5 cm from the lens, where is the image formed? Is it real or virtual? Is it upright or inverted? What's the height of the image if the object is 2 cm tall?
7
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A thin lens with a focal length of 6.00 cm is used as a simple magnifier. (a) What angular magnification is obtainable with the lens if the object is at the focal point?
30
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
BIO A person can see clearly up close but cannot focus on objects beyond 75.0 cm. She opts for contact lenses to correct her vision. (c) What focal length contact lens is needed, and what is its power in diopters?
45
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
BIO A person can see clearly up close but cannot focus on objects beyond 75.0 cm. She opts for contact lenses to correct her vision. (a) Is she nearsighted or farsighted?
31
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
BIO Ordinary Glasses. Ordinary glasses are worn in front of the eye and usually 2.0 cm in front of the eyeball. Suppose that the person in Exercise 34.52 prefers ordinary glasses to contact lenses. What focal length lenses are needed to correct his vision, and what is their power in diopters?
41
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
BIO (a) Where is the near point of an eye for which a contact lens with a power of +2.75 diopters is prescribed?
36
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A telescope is constructed from two lenses with focal lengths of 95.0 cm and 15.0 cm, the 95.0-cm lens being used as the objective. Both the object being viewed and the final are at infinity. (b) Find the height of the formed by the objective of a building 60.0 m tall, 3.00 km away.
31
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Resolution of a Microscope. The formed by a microscope objective with a focal length of 5.00 mm is 160 mm from its second focal point. The eyepiece has a focal length of 26.0 mm. (a) What is the angular magnification of the microscope?
32
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The focal length of the eyepiece of a certain microscope is 18.0 mm. The focal length of the objective is 8.00 mm. The distance between objective and eyepiece is 19.7 cm. The final formed by the eyepiece is at infinity. Treat all lenses as thin. (b) What is the magnitude of the linear magnification produced by the objective?
35
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The focal length of a simple magnifier is 8.00 cm. Assume the magnifier is a thin lens placed very close to the eye. (b) If the object is 1.00 mm high, what is the height of its formed by the magnifier?
41
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
BIO Contact Lenses. Contact lenses are placed right on the eyeball, so the distance from the eye to an object (or ) is the same as the distance from the lens to that object (or ). A certain person can see distant objects well, but his near point is 45.0 cm from his eyes instead of the usual 25.0 cm. (a) Is this person nearsighted or farsighted?
35
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find the focal length of the plano-concave polystyrene plastic lens in FIGURE EX34.25.
2
Textbook Question
An old-fashioned slide projector needs to create a 98-cm-high of a 2.0-cm-tall slide. The screen is 300 cm from the slide. a. What focal length does the lens need? Assume that it is a thin lens.
3
Textbook Question
A lightbulb is 3.0 m from a wall. What are the focal length and the position (measured from the bulb) of a lens that will form an on the wall that is twice the size of the lightbulb?
2
Textbook Question
CALC A converging lens with focal length f creates a real of an object. What is the minimum possible distance between the object and its ? Your answer will be a multiple of f.
2
Textbook Question
A 1.0-cm-tall candle flame is 60 cm from a lens with a focal length of 20 cm. What are the distance and the height of the flame's ?
2
Textbook Question
A lens forms an of an object. The object is 16.0 cm from the lens. The is 12.0 cm from the lens on the same side as the object. (a) What is the focal length of the lens? Is the lens converging or diverging?
3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A converging lens with a focal length of 70.0 cm forms an of a 3.20-cm-tall real object that is to the left of the lens. The is 4.50 cm tall and inverted. Where are the object and located in relation to the lens? Is the real or virtual?
2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A converging lens with a focal length of 9.00 cm forms an of a 4.00-mm-tall real object that is to the left of the lens. The is 1.30 cm tall and erect. Where are the object and located? Is the real or virtual?
4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A lensmaker wants to make a magnifying glass from glass that has an index of refraction n = 1.55 and a focal length of 20.0 cm. If the two surfaces of the lens are to have equal radii, what should that radius be?
3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
For each thin lens shown in Fig. E34.37, calculate the location of the of an object that is 18.0 cm to the left of the lens. The lens material has a refractive index of 1.50, and the radii of curvature shown are only the magnitudes. (b)
3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
An object is 16.0 cm to the left of a lens. The lens forms an 36.0 cm to the right of the lens. (b) If the object is 8.00 mm tall, how tall is the ? Is it erect or inverted?
5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
You wish to project the of a slide on a screen 9.00 m from the lens of a slide projector. (b) If the dimensions of the picture on a 35-mm color slide are 24 mm * 36 mm, what is the minimum size of the projector screen required to accommodate the ?
2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Zoom Lens. Consider the simple model of the zoom lens shown in Fig. 34.43a. The converging lens has focal length f1 = 12 cm, and the diverging lens has focal length f2 = -12 cm. The lenses are separated by 4 cm as shown in Fig. 34.43a. (a) For a distant object, where is the of the converging lens? (b) The of the converging lens serves as the object for the diverging lens. What is the object distance for the diverging lens? (c) Where is the final ? Compare your answer to Fig. 34.43a.
3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A camera lens has a focal length of 180.0 mm and an aperture diameter of 16.36 mm. (a) What is the ƒ-number of the lens?
3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 2.0-cm-tall object is 15 cm in front of a plano-convex polystyrene plastic lens that has a 13 cm radius of curvature. What are the (a) position and (b) height of the ?
2
Textbook Question
A 1.0-cm-tall object is 10 cm in front of a converging lens that has a 30 cm focal length. b. Calculate the position and height. Compare with your ray-tracing answers in part a.
2
Textbook Question
A fortune teller's 'crystal ball' (actually just glass) is 10 cm in diameter. Her secret ring is placed 6.0 cm from the edge of the ball. c. The crystal ball is removed and a thin lens is placed where the center of the ball had been. If the is still in the same position, what is the focal length of the lens?
2
Textbook Question
A 25-cm-long rod lies along the optical axis of a converging lens, perpendicular to the lens plane. The lens has a 30 cm focal length. The rod's real , along the optical axis on the other side of the lens, is also 25 cm long. What is the distance from the lens to the nearest end of the rod?
3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A plano-concave glass lens (flat on one side, concave on the other) creates an with magnification +0.40 of an object 75 cm from the lens. What is the radius of curvature of the lens's curved surface?
2
Textbook Question
An object is 60 cm from a screen. What are the radii of a symmetric converging plastic lens (i.e., two equally curved surfaces) that will form an on the screen twice the height of the object?
3
Textbook Question
CALC A wildlife photographer with a 200-mm-focal-length telephoto lens on his camera is taking a picture of a rhinoceros that is 100 m away. Suddenly, the rhino starts charging straight toward the photographer at a speed of 5.0 m/s. What is the speed, in μm/s, of the of the rhinoceros? Is the moving toward or away from the lens?
3
Textbook Question
Some electro-optic materials can change their index of refraction in response to an applied voltage. Suppose a plano-convex lens (flat on one side, a 15.0 cm radius of curvature on the other), made from a material whose normal index of refraction is 1.500, is creating an of an object that is 50.0 cm from the lens. By how much would the index of refraction need to be increased to move the 5.0 cm closer to the lens?
2
Textbook Question
Consider a lens having index of refraction n₂ and surfaces with radii R₁ and R₂. The lens is immersed in a fluid that has index of refraction n₁. b. A symmetric converging glass lens (i.e., two equally curved surfaces) has two surfaces with radii of 40 cm. Find the focal length of this lens in air and the focal length of this lens in water.
2
Textbook Question
High-power lasers are used to cut and weld materials by focusing the laser beam to a very small spot. This is like using a magnifying lens to focus the sun's light to a small spot that can burn things. As an engineer, you have designed a laser cutting device in which the material to be cut is placed 5.0 cm behind the lens. You have selected a high-power laser with a wavelength of 1.06 μm. Your calculations indicate that the laser must be focused to a 5.0-μm-diameter spot in order to have sufficient power to make the cut. What is the minimum diameter of the lens you must install?
2
Textbook Question
FIGURE CP35.50 shows a lens combination in which the lens separation is less than the focal length of the converging lens. The procedure for combination lenses is to let the of the first lens be the object for the second lens, but in this case the of the first lens—shown as a dot—is on the far side of the second lens. This is called a virtual object, a point that light rays are converging toward but never reach. The top half of Figure CP35.50 shows that the converging rays are refracted again by the diverging lens and come to a focus farther to the right. The procedure for combination lenses will continue to work if we use a negative object distance for a virtual object. b. Equation 35.1 defined the effective focal length fₑբբ of a lens combination, but we didn't discuss how it is used. Although an actual ray refracts twice, once at each lens, we can extend the output rays leftward to where they need to bend only once in a plane called the principal plane. The principal plane is similar to the lens plane of a single lens, where a single bend occurs, but the principal plane generally does not coincide with the physical lens; it's just a mathematical plane in space. The effective focal length is measured from the principal plane, so parallel input rays are focused at distance fₑբբ beyond the principal plane. Find the positions of the principal planes for lens separations of 5 cm and 10 cm. Give your answers as distances to the left of the diverging lens.
3
Textbook Question
A scientist needs to focus a helium-neon laser beam (⋋ = 633 nm) to a 10-μm-diameter spot 8.0 cm behind a lens. b. What minimum diameter must the lens have?
2
Textbook Question
The lens shown in FIGURE CP35.49 is called an achromatic doublet, meaning that it has no chromatic aberration. The left side is flat, and all other surfaces have radii of curvature R. b. Because of dispersion, either lens alone would focus red rays and blue rays at different points. Define ∆n₁ and ∆n₂ as n₆ₗᵤₑ - nᵣₑₔ for the two lenses. What value of the ratio ∆n₁ / ∆n₂ makes f₆ₗᵤₑ = fᵣₑₔ for the two-lens system? That is, the two-lens system does not exhibit chromatic aberration.
2
Showing 41 of 41 practice