28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
Problem 37a
An electron in a cathode-ray beam passes between 2.5-cm-long parallel-plate electrodes that are 5.0 mm apart. A 2.0 mT, 2.5-cm-wide magnetic field is perpendicular to the electric field between the plates. The electron passes through the electrodes without being deflected if the potential difference between the plates is 600 V. (a) What is the electron's speed?
