28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
6:10 minutes
Problem 27.82
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A particle of charge q moves in a circular path of radius r perpendicular to a uniform magnetic field B. Determine its linear momentum in terms of the quantities given.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
1
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos