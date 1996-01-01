28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
Problem 29d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A proton moves in the uniform fields E = 2500 k V/m and B = 0.50 k T. At t = 0 s the proton is moving in a 1.0-cm-diameter circle in the xy-plane. b. How many revolutions will the proton have made during this time interval?
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos