28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
Problem 29b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Particle accelerators, such as the Large Hadron Collider, use magnetic fields to steer charged particles around a ring. Consider a proton ring with 36 identical bending magnets connected by straight segments. The protons move along a 1.0-m-long circular arc as they pass through each magnet. What magnetic field strength is needed in each magnet to steer protons around the ring with a speed of 2.5 x 10⁷ m/s? Assume that the field is uniform inside the magnet, zero outside.
