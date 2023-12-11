Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Energy levels in an atom represent the specific energies that electrons can have. These levels are quantized, meaning electrons can only occupy certain discrete energy states, which are often denoted by quantum numbers. In this case, the allowed energies of 0.00 eV, 4.00 eV, and 6.00 eV indicate the possible states an electron can occupy in the atom.

Quantum numbers are numerical values that describe the unique quantum state of an electron in an atom. The principal quantum number (n) indicates the energy level, while other quantum numbers (like angular momentum and magnetic quantum numbers) provide additional information about the electron's position and behavior. For the given energy levels, each energy can be associated with a specific quantum number.