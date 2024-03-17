8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
Problem 6.25b
(III)The value of g is altered by approximately
∆g ≈ -2g ∆r/r_E
at a height ∆r above the Earth’s surface, where r_E is the radius of the Earth, as long as ∆r ≪ r_E .
(b) What is the meaning of the minus sign in this relation?
